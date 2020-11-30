Prime Minister holds meeting with judiciary
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has organized a meeting with representatives of the judiciary. The meeting is attended by presidents of different instance courts, members of the Supreme Judicial Council and others.
The judges told reporters outside the prime minister’s office that they don’t know what the meeting will discuss.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
