PM Pashinyan calls for “realistic projects” in defense industry

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired a meeting of the Military Industry Committee on November 30.

“After the adoption of the Law on Military Industrial Complex in 2015, the military industry became one of the most discussed topics in our country,” Pashinyan said in opening remarks according to a news release provided by his office.

“But essentially we can note that the results which we have today aren’t satisfactory at all, because unfortunately we weren’t able to achieve the formation of the kind of systems that would allow us to say that the military-industrial complex has been accomplished in Armenia. We, also due to the new situation, should perhaps start summing up what was done in the previous period of time, the shortcomings, and understand what kind of realistic projects we can have in the military-industry sector, so that first of all that complex will be able to become the moving force of our economy and industry, and on the other hand to ensure our security demands in line with modern challenges.”

The Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan then delivered a report on the military-industrial committee’s previously implemented actions and the current situation.

Then a discussion took place on the directions for developments and future actions in conditions of the realities that have formed after the war. Issues of the military-industrial complex’s technological development, supplementation with professional experts, encouragement of technological education and the creation of a functioning science-economy-military industry link were discussed.

Reforms in the education system and the work for supplementing the military-industrial complex with relevant specialists were prioritized.

The 2020-2021 list of special scientific-analytical prototype works were presented.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan