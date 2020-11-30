US President-elect Joe Biden suffers fractures to foot while playing with dog

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. US President-elect Joe Biden injured his foot over the weekend and will need help in walking for weeks, the Washington Times reported.

The 78-year-old former vice president fell Saturday while playing with his German shepherd dog Major.

A CT scan showed Biden has hairline fractures in his foot despite an earlier diagnosis of a sprain.

“Initial x-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor of George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates. “Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot.”

Biden likely will require a walking boot “for several weeks,” Dr. O’Connor said in a statement.

President Trump sent his best wishes to his 2020 presidential opponent, tweeting: “Get well soon!”

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan