HayPost intro’s new postage stamps on “Historical and cultural monuments of Armenia”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release) On November 30th, 2020, three postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Historical and cultural monuments. Historical and cultural monuments of Armenia” have been put into circulation.

“HayPost” CJSC has issued a donation coupon for 120 AMD attached to three postage stamps with the nominal values of 240, 330 and 350 AMD. The 120 AMD donation value will be directed to the preservation of the historical and cultural monuments of Armenia.

The postage stamps have been printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print-run of

10 000 pcs. each. The author of the postage stamps’ design is designer Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of 240 AMD depicts the Agarakadzor Bridge (XIII c. A.D.) located in Vayots Dzor Region. The bridge is situated on the Arpa River, 2.5 km west of Agarakadzor village. The single arch bridge maintained until 1970’s.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of 330 AMD depicts the Monastery of Marmashen (X-XI cc. A.D.) located in Shirak Region. The monastic complex of Marmashen is situated on the left bank of the Akhuryan River. The monastic complex is one of the best complexes of the Armenian architecture. The main church of the complex was built by Vahram Pahlavouni in 988-1029.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of 350 AMD depicts Yererouyk Basilica (VI c. A.D.) located in Shirak Region. Yererouyk is a three-nave basilica, having three double cruciform pillars, two-story rooms in each corner and rich decorative carvings.

Date of issue: November 30, 2020

Designer: Vahagn Mkrtchyan

Photographer:Zaven Sargsyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size:40,0 x 24,0mm

Stamps per sheet: 10 pcs

Print run: 10 000 pcs x 3