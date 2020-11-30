23000 people escorted back to Artsakh by Russian peacekeepers so far

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. 1699 refugees returned to Artsakh on board the latest convoy escorted by Russian peacekeepers from Yerevan to Stepanakert on November 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

So far, the Russian peacekeepers have escorted more than 23000 people back to Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan