23000 people escorted back to Artsakh by Russian peacekeepers so far
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. 1699 refugees returned to Artsakh on board the latest convoy escorted by Russian peacekeepers from Yerevan to Stepanakert on November 29, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
So far, the Russian peacekeepers have escorted more than 23000 people back to Artsakh.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
- 10:28 23000 people escorted back to Artsakh by Russian peacekeepers so far
- 09:51 Russian military opens field hospital in Stepanakert
- 09:26 Pashinyan says LTP and Kocharyan opted out from visiting Moscow during war despite facilitation
- 11.28-17:54 4 Azeri family-members killed in Fizuli landmine blast
- 11.28-16:40 Stepanakert Branch of Converse Bank reopens
- 11.28-16:32 France wants European partners to discuss sanctioning Turkey, junior FM says in Yerevan
- 11.28-16:09 French government structures, NGOs and associations mobilized to help Armenia, says junior FM
- 11.28-15:59 France says some points of Karabakh armistice require discussion
- 11.28-15:39 France cooperates with UNESCO to protect Azeri-controlled Armenian cultural heritage in Karabakh
- 11.28-14:45 Armenian showbiz stars ask international bodies to exert pressure on Baku to release POWs
- 11.28-13:02 Opposition leader Edmon Marukyan calls for Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral commission on POWs
- 11.28-12:47 Médecins Sans Frontières team, humanitarian aid brought from France to support Armenia
- 11.28-11:36 Sarkissian travels to Moscow on “private visit”
- 11.28-11:04 1248 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia
- 11.28-10:58 European Stocks - 27-11-20
- 11.28-10:56 US stocks up - 27-11-20
- 11.28-10:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-11-20
- 11.28-10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-11-20
- 11.28-10:53 Oil Prices Up - 27-11-20
- 11.27-21:04 Pashinyan expresses concerns to ICRC for the slow process of works
- 11.27-20:32 Russia thinking over establishing railway for transporting goods to Artsakh
- 11.27-19:04 PM Pashinyan meets with families of conscripts
- 11.27-17:54 Armen Ghevondyan appointed Deputy FM
- 11.27-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-11-20
- 11.27-17:26 Asian Stocks - 27-11-20
20:32, 11.27.2020
Viewed 2953 times Russia thinking over establishing railway for transporting goods to Artsakh
09:07, 11.26.2020
Viewed 2300 times Expert says Russia would not tolerate Turkey’s actions to populate NK territories with Syrians
16:38, 11.26.2020
Viewed 2044 times 2 Lebanese-Armenian repatriates go missing in Artsakh AFTER ceasefire, presumed kidnapped by Azeris
21:17, 11.25.2020
Viewed 1907 times French Senate adopts resolution on necessity to recognize Artsakh’s independence
18:30, 11.23.2020
Viewed 1606 times Vahram Dumanyan replaces Arayik Harutyunyan in the post of Minister of Education