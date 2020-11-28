Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 November

Stepanakert Branch of Converse Bank reopens

Stepanakert Branch of Converse Bank reopens

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS.Stepanakert Branch of Converse Bank will reopen on 30.11.2020. The Branch will render comprehensive services to the customers on a regular basis from Monday to Friday, 9:30-17:00.

 Converse Bank is a financial institution offering comprehensive banking services.  The Bank is managed by Eduardo Eurnekian Group.

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration