Stepanakert Branch of Converse Bank reopens
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS.Stepanakert Branch of Converse Bank will reopen on 30.11.2020. The Branch will render comprehensive services to the customers on a regular basis from Monday to Friday, 9:30-17:00.
Converse Bank is a financial institution offering comprehensive banking services. The Bank is managed by Eduardo Eurnekian Group.
