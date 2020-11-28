Sarkissian travels to Moscow on “private visit”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President Sarkissian has departed to Moscow on a “private visit”, his office said in a news release on Saturday.

The Armenian president will have a meeting with “a number of representatives of Russia’s Armenian community and community organizations, during which we will address, among others, the latest developments around Artsakh and the situation in Armenia."

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan