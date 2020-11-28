Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 November

Sarkissian travels to Moscow on “private visit”

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President Sarkissian has departed to Moscow on a “private visit”, his office said in a news release on Saturday.

The Armenian president will have a meeting with “a number of representatives of Russia’s Armenian community and community organizations, during which we will address, among others, the latest developments around Artsakh and the situation in Armenia."

