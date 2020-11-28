1248 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian health authorities say 1248 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 133594.

1330 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 106479, the CDC reported.

31 people died from COVID-19 complications in the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 2121. However, this number doesn’t include the deaths of 535 other individuals (8 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus, who died from other pre-existing illnesses, according to health authorities.

3358 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

As of November 28, 11:00 local time, the number of active cases stood at 24459.

