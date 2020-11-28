LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 November:

The price of aluminum down by 0.18% to $1978.00, copper price up by 1.56% to $7370.50, lead price up by 0.20% to $2046.50, nickel price up by 0.28% to $16073.00, tin price up by 0.16% to $18780.00, zinc price up by 0.97% to $2771.00, molybdenum price down by 0.22% to $19908.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.