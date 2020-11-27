Pashinyan expresses concerns to ICRC for the slow process of works

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received the representatives of the ICRC headed by Claire Meytraud, Head of the ICRC Delegation to Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan expressed concerns over the works done in the direction of ensuring the return of the war prisoners, as well as searches of missing in action and bodies of victims. PM Pashinyan emphasized the necessity to add the capacities of the ICRC, including human resources, and noted that the Government of Armenia is also ready to make all efforts for contribution to the faster and more effective implementation of the mentioned activities. PM Pashinyan emphasized the importance of providing regular information on the condition, health and detention conditions of the war prisoners.

Claire Meytraud presented the process of their works to the PM, provided information on the meetings with Armenian war prisoners. The Head of the ICRC Delegation to Armenia expressed satisfaction for the cooperation with authorities of Nagorno Karabakh, Defense Ministry of Armenia and Russian peacekeepers. At the same time Claire Meytraud pointed out the presence of mined areas and bad weather conditions as obstacles for the searching works.