Russia thinking over establishing railway for transporting goods to Artsakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the program of supporting the population of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) affected by the war, the operative group of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, together with the representatives of Stepankert administrative district, distributed construction materials to the population. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the press release of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Artsakh, reconstruction of residential buildings continues.

At the moment the Russian side is also discussing the issue of establishing a railway for making transportation of goods more effective.

‘’It will allow to save time for the transportation of goods. As a result, the restoration of the damaged infrastructures will continue at a faster pace’’, reads the press release.