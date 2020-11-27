PM Pashinyan meets with families of conscripts

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan met with the families of conscripts and noted that the questions raised by them about the service conditions of the soldiers will be soon answered based on respective analysis, ARMENPRESS reports Mane Gevorgyan, the spokesperson to the PM, wrote on her Facebook page.

‘’A while ago the meeting of PM Pashinyan with the families of the conscripts ended. The parents raised concerns over the service conditions of the soldiers. The PM noted that the answers to the questions will be soon available based on the analysis of the mentioned issues’’, Gevorgyan wrote.