Armen Ghevondyan appointed Deputy FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Armen Ghevondyan has been appointed Deputy Foreign Minister.

ARMENPRESS reports Armen Ghevondyan was the Ambassador of Armenia to Belarus prior to the appointment to the new post.





