Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-11-20

YEREVAN, 27 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 508.21 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.12 drams to 605.94 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 6.70 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 678.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 40.52 drams to 29531.7 drams. Silver price down by 0.75 drams to 381.69 drams. Platinum price up by 51.78 drams to 15653.08 drams.