Putin briefs Security Council members on phone talks held with Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, the activity of the Russian peacekeepers and the humanitarian mission in Karabakh with the permanent members of the Security Council, the Kremlin said in a statement.

In this context President Putin briefed the Security Council members on the telephone conversations held with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

