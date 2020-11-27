Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 November

French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne will visit Armenia, the French Embassy in Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

During the two-day visit, Lemoyne will hand over the French humanitarian assistance to Armenia and also have meetings with the political leadership.


