French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia
13:57, 27 November, 2020
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne will visit Armenia, the French Embassy in Armenia told ARMENPRESS.
During the two-day visit, Lemoyne will hand over the French humanitarian assistance to Armenia and also have meetings with the political leadership.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
