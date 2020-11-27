Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 November

Berdzor residents receive security guarantees and stop evacuation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The evacuation of residents in the villages of Berdzor, Aghavno and Sus of the Kashatagh region in Artsakh is halted and these settlements will remain under Armenian control, the Kashatagh regional administration chief Mushegh Alaverdyan told ARMENPRESS.

“Without elaborating, I can say that agreements were changed, we’ve received security guarantees. Under my direct responsibility we stopped evacuation in these settlements and we will remain in place,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





