Reports claiming Azeri side has 150 Armenian POWs in custody are fake news – ICRC

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The reports claiming that Azerbaijan is holding 150 Armenian prisoners of war are fake news, according to ICRC Armenia Office representative Zara Amatuni.

She did not reveal the real number of Armenian POWs in Azeri custody, citing confidentiality. She said only the sides to the conflict are authorized to reveal the numbers.

“We work with the authorities over each case,” she said during an online discussion.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan