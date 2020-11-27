Armenian PM to address the nation
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation in coming hours.
“I will address a TV message in the next hour and a half”, the PM said on Facebook.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 12:57 Reports claiming Azeri side has 150 Armenian POWs in custody are fake news – ICRC
- 12:00 Armenian PM to address the nation
- 11:51 Armenian, Azeri militaries specify deployment locations of outposts amid border demarcation
- 11:47 Azerbaijan artificially delays process of exchange of POWs and bodies – Armenia Ombudsman
- 11:25 ICRC supports NK conflicting sides in reaching agreement over exchange of POWs
- 11:16 Second plane delivering humanitarian aid from France arrives in Yerevan
- 11:12 COVID-19: Armenia reports 1476 new cases, 2094 recoveries in one day
- 11:02 Artsakh military identifies 34 more KIAs
- 11:00 Armenia’s trade turnover volume declines 11.4%
- 10:54 Gas, electricity supply restored in Stepanakert by 95-97%
- 10:04 23rd Annual Thanksgiving Telethon raises $22.9 mln
- 09:39 Prime Minister to maintain permanent contact with families of missing soldiers
- 09:28 Pashinyan discusses issues related to settlements of Lachin corridor with Putin over phone
- 08:52 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-11-20
- 08:52 European Stocks - 26-11-20
- 08:46 US stocks stood at - 26-11-20
- 08:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 26-11-20
- 08:44 Oil Prices Down - 26-11-20
- 11.26-21:13 President of Armenian parliament thanks President of French Senate for resolution on Artsakh
- 11.26-19:32 Vahan Kerobyan replaces Tigran Khachatryan as Minister of Economy
- 11.26-18:40 Martial law in Armenia will remain in effect
- 11.26-18:01 We will come out from this situation with optimism for the future – PM Pashinyan
- 11.26-17:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-11-20
- 11.26-17:18 Asian Stocks - 26-11-20
- 11.26-16:38 2 Lebanese-Armenian repatriates go missing in Artsakh AFTER ceasefire, presumed kidnapped by Azeris
16:28, 11.21.2020
Viewed 5150 times German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey
12:19, 11.21.2020
Viewed 3160 times Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan
17:06, 11.20.2020
Viewed 3153 times Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus
21:57, 11.20.2020
Viewed 2554 times Russian FM announces about attempts to thwart declaration on Nagorno Karabakh
18:22, 11.20.2020
Viewed 1804 times Baku's statements reaffirm the need for international recognition of Artsakh – Foreign Minister