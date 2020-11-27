Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 November

Armenian PM to address the nation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will address the nation in coming hours.

“I will address a TV message in the next hour and a half”, the PM said on Facebook.

