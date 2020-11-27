Second plane delivering humanitarian aid from France arrives in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The second plane delivering humanitarian aid from France will arrive in Yerevan on November 27, the French Embassy in Armenia told Armenpress.

The plane will also transport representatives of the French foreign ministry, as well as NGO representatives, in particular famous French-Armenian football player Youri Djorkaeff.

The ceremony of handing the humanitarian cargo will take place on November 27.

A press conference will be held in the French Embassy to sum up the works and present the future programs.

The first plane delivering humanitarian aid from France, as promised by President Emmanuel Macron, has arrived in Yerevan on November 22.

