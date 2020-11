Armenia’s trade turnover volume declines 11.4%

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s trade turnover volume comprised 2 trillion 42 billion 609.9 million drams in January-September 2020 (4 billion 218 million 525.2 thousand USD) and declined by 11.4% compared to the same period of 2019, the Statistical Committee told Armenpress.

The retail trade volume comprised 924 billion 642.2 million drams, and the whole trade – 1 trillion 49 billion 57.5 million drams in January-September 2020.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan