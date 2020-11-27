Gas, electricity supply restored in Stepanakert by 95-97%

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Activities for resuming peaceful life in Artsakh’s Stepanakert continue with the assistance of the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

As of this moment, the electricity and gas supply has been restored in the city by 95-97%. The electricity station has been restored.

The Russian servicemen have carried out works on finding explosives in different areas, including in two schools where the classes will resume soon.

