Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 November

Gas, electricity supply restored in Stepanakert by 95-97%

Gas, electricity supply restored in Stepanakert by 95-97%

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Activities for resuming peaceful life in Artsakh’s Stepanakert continue with the assistance of the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

As of this moment, the electricity and gas supply has been restored in the city by 95-97%. The electricity station has been restored.

The Russian servicemen have carried out works on finding explosives in different areas, including in two schools where the classes will resume soon.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration