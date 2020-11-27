LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 November:

The price of aluminum up by 0.03% to $1981.50, copper price down by 0.77% to $7257.50, lead price up by 1.06% to $2042.50, nickel price down by 0.25% to $16028.00, tin price up by 0.33% to $18750.00, zinc price down by 0.42% to $2744.50, molybdenum price down by 1.09% to $19952.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.