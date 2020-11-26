Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-11-20

YEREVAN, 26 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 November, USD exchange rate down by 3.57 drams to 508.12 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.24 drams to 604.82 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.06 drams to 6.72 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.80 drams to 678.90 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 33.38 drams to 29572.22 drams. Silver price up by 1.51 drams to 382.44 drams. Platinum price up by 202.96 drams to 15601.3 drams.