Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Armenia places preliminary order of COVID-19 vaccine for 300,000 people

Armenia places preliminary order of COVID-19 vaccine for 300,000 people

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare system’s load regarding the coronavirus is “bearable”, the Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at the Cabinet meeting. He said that since yesterday there are no severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country whom they aren’t able to accommodate in hospitals.

Speaking about the acquisition of a COVID-19 vaccine, Torosyan said they have made a pre-payment for acquiring it. “We’ve preliminarily ordered according to the 10% of our population, with the calculation of 300,000 residents, the timeframe of supply stands somewhere mid-spring,” he said, without elaborating.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration