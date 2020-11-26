Armenia places preliminary order of COVID-19 vaccine for 300,000 people

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare system’s load regarding the coronavirus is “bearable”, the Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at the Cabinet meeting. He said that since yesterday there are no severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country whom they aren’t able to accommodate in hospitals.

Speaking about the acquisition of a COVID-19 vaccine, Torosyan said they have made a pre-payment for acquiring it. “We’ve preliminarily ordered according to the 10% of our population, with the calculation of 300,000 residents, the timeframe of supply stands somewhere mid-spring,” he said, without elaborating.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan