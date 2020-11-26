Cabinet appoints new Governor of Kotayk
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. A former member of the Public Services Regulatory Commission, Mesrop Mesropyan, was installed as Governor of Kotayk Province by the Cabinet on November 26.
The office of the Governor of Kotayk was vacant since June, when Romanos Petrosyan stepped down to assume the position of Environment Minister.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
