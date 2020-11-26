People should decide with whom to build future – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it is necessary to create a guarantee for further continuation of reforms in Armenia, adding that the agenda of the reforms should expand because of the new challenges.

“In line with solving the most urgent issues there should be a process of revealing, clarifying and analyzing the causes of what has taken place, and the Armenian public should get concrete answers on what has taken place and why. The people should have an access to the truth and have an opportunity to make decisions. Therefore, our key task, the key task of the government is to maintain the feeling and the fact of the Armenian citizens’ being the owner of their country and the situation, as well as the institutional strengthening of this fact. The citizen of Armenia should be confident that he/she is the real owner of the situation and should build his/her future based on this feeling. And also the people should decide with whom to build that future and who must play what role in building that future”, the PM said.

Pashinyan said the creative potential of the Armenian people is endless, and their key task must be to concentrate that potential on building the new future.

