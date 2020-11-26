Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 November

Minor earthquake detected near Georgia-Armenia border

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Seismological Network of the Seismic Protection Regional Service says it detected a magnitude 2,4 earthquake at the Georgia-Armenia border zone, 16km south-west from the town of Dmanisi at 04:45 local time November 26.

The tremors measured at MSK 3 at the epicenter.

The Seismological Network of the Seismic Protection Regional Service hasn't received any reports on residents having felt the tremors. 

 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





