Road condition
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Road Department SNCO of the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructure informs that today, as of 09:30, no precipitation is reported in Armenia.
All inter-state and republican roads are open.
Drivers are urged to use snow tires.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
