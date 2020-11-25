French Senate adopts resolution on necessity to recognize Artsakh’s independence

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The French Senate adopted the resolution on ‘’the necessity to recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh Republic’’. ARMENPRESS reports the resolution was adopted with 305 MPs voting in favor, 1 MP against. 30 MPs abstained.

During the session the members of the Senate urged the Government to act, stand with the Armenian people and recognize the independence of Nagorno Karabakh Republic (Artsakh).

The resolution is authored by Bruno Retailleau, Patrick Kanner, Hervé Marseille, Éliane Assassi, Guillaume Gontard.