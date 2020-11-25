Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Diego Maradona passes away

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. World-famous footballer Diego Maradona has died at the age of 61, ARMENPRESS reports, Clarin news outlet informs.

Maradona had been discharged from hospital a few days ago.

Diego Maradona was born in 1960. In 1986 he won the title of Football World Champion as a member of the Argentine national team.





