Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Pashinyan, Mushikiwabo highlight preservation of Armenian heritage under Azerbaijani control

Pashinyan, Mushikiwabo highlight preservation of Armenian heritage under Azerbaijani control

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo at the initiative of the latter.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the PM, Nikol Pashinyan thanked Louise Mushikiwabo for the attention and support to Armenia during the hard period. He drew the attention of the OIF Secretary-General to the fact of the involvement of thousands of mercenary-terrorists during the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh, noting that their presence in Azerbaijan is a serious threat for international and regional security.

The sides highlighted the preservation of Armenian religious and historical heritage in the territories that have passed under the Azerbaijani control and emphasized the priority of returning the hostages and war prisoners.

Louise Mushikiwabo expressed solidarity to the Armenian PM, highlighted Armenia’s role in the International Organization of La Francophonie and assured that will make all efforts for strengthening the relations with Armenia in the sidelines of the organization.

She conveyed the warm greetings of the President of her country, Rwanda, to Nikol Pashinyan.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey 16:28, 11.21.2020
Viewed 5026 times
German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey

Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus 17:06, 11.20.2020
Viewed 3029 times
Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus

Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan 12:19, 11.21.2020
Viewed 2940 times
Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan

Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert 13:34, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2801 times
Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert

Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia 18:21, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2785 times
Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration