Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Over 50 thousand refugees return to Artsakh – Minister

Over 50 thousand refugees return to Artsakh – Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS.  The process of return of refugees to Artsakh intensively continues. Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Artsakh Jirayr Mirzoyan told ARMENPRESS that over 50 thousand have already returned.

‘’The residents of Artsakh whose homes are now under Azerbaijani control are settled in Stepanakert and other regions’’, the Minister said, adding that social problems resulted by the war are being gradually solved.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey 16:28, 11.21.2020
Viewed 5022 times
German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey

Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus 17:06, 11.20.2020
Viewed 3014 times
Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus

Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan 12:19, 11.21.2020
Viewed 2922 times
Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan

Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert 13:34, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2797 times
Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert

Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia 18:21, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2782 times
Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration