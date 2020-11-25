Over 50 thousand refugees return to Artsakh – Minister

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The process of return of refugees to Artsakh intensively continues. Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Artsakh Jirayr Mirzoyan told ARMENPRESS that over 50 thousand have already returned.

‘’The residents of Artsakh whose homes are now under Azerbaijani control are settled in Stepanakert and other regions’’, the Minister said, adding that social problems resulted by the war are being gradually solved.