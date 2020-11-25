Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-11-20

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-11-20

YEREVAN, 25 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.62 drams to 511.69 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.23 drams to 609.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.78 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.95 drams to 682.70 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 704.61 drams to 29605.6 drams. Silver price down by 12.81 drams to 380.93 drams. Platinum price down by 183.37 drams to 15398.34 drams.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey 16:28, 11.21.2020
Viewed 5022 times
German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey

Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus 17:06, 11.20.2020
Viewed 3014 times
Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus

Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan 12:19, 11.21.2020
Viewed 2922 times
Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan

Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert 13:34, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2797 times
Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert

Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia 18:21, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2782 times
Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration