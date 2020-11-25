Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-11-20

YEREVAN, 25 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 November, USD exchange rate down by 0.62 drams to 511.69 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.23 drams to 609.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 6.78 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.95 drams to 682.70 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 704.61 drams to 29605.6 drams. Silver price down by 12.81 drams to 380.93 drams. Platinum price down by 183.37 drams to 15398.34 drams.