Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Pashinyan spokesperson visits hunger-striking ARF official

Pashinyan spokesperson visits hunger-striking ARF official

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan visited the ARF member Gegham Manukyan who is on a hunger strike since November 23 outside the government headquarters demanding the premier’s resignation.

Gevorgyan told reporters that she came to get acquainted with Manukyan’s health condition.

“I personally came to see how my colleague is doing,” Gevorgyan said. “Yes, of course I’ve talked about this with the Prime Minister, he was also asking how they are doing,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey 16:28, 11.21.2020
Viewed 5010 times
German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey

Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus 17:06, 11.20.2020
Viewed 3006 times
Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus

Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan 12:19, 11.21.2020
Viewed 2904 times
Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan

Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert 13:34, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2794 times
Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert

Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia 18:21, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2778 times
Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration