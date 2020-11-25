Pashinyan spokesperson visits hunger-striking ARF official

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan visited the ARF member Gegham Manukyan who is on a hunger strike since November 23 outside the government headquarters demanding the premier’s resignation.

Gevorgyan told reporters that she came to get acquainted with Manukyan’s health condition.

“I personally came to see how my colleague is doing,” Gevorgyan said. “Yes, of course I’ve talked about this with the Prime Minister, he was also asking how they are doing,” she said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan