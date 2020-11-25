Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

MP Marukyan applies to CoE Committee for Prevention of Torture over Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

MP Marukyan applies to CoE Committee for Prevention of Torture over Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the Armenian Parliament Edmon Marukyan has applied to the President and two Vice-Presidents of the Council of Europe Committee for the Prevention of Torture, urging to pay an urgent visit to Azerbaijan to observe and prevent the possible inhuman treatment cases against the captured Armenian servicemen and civilians.

“In order to save the lives of Armenian servicemen and civilians captured by Azerbaijan, as well as to make their future exchange possible I have applied today to the President and two Vice-Presidents of the CoE Committee for the Prevention of Torture, urging to organize an urgent visit to Azerbaijan to examine and prevent possible inhuman treatment cases against the Armenian prisoners of war”, Marukyan said.

He reminded that the CoE Committee for the Prevention of Torture is the only body having a free access to any closed structure in Azerbaijan.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey 16:28, 11.21.2020
Viewed 5005 times
German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey

Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus 17:06, 11.20.2020
Viewed 3002 times
Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus

Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan 12:19, 11.21.2020
Viewed 2889 times
Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan

Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert 13:34, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2792 times
Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert

Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia 18:21, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2777 times
Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration