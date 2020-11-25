MP Marukyan applies to CoE Committee for Prevention of Torture over Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Head of the Bright Armenia faction of the Armenian Parliament Edmon Marukyan has applied to the President and two Vice-Presidents of the Council of Europe Committee for the Prevention of Torture, urging to pay an urgent visit to Azerbaijan to observe and prevent the possible inhuman treatment cases against the captured Armenian servicemen and civilians.

“In order to save the lives of Armenian servicemen and civilians captured by Azerbaijan, as well as to make their future exchange possible I have applied today to the President and two Vice-Presidents of the CoE Committee for the Prevention of Torture, urging to organize an urgent visit to Azerbaijan to examine and prevent possible inhuman treatment cases against the Armenian prisoners of war”, Marukyan said.

He reminded that the CoE Committee for the Prevention of Torture is the only body having a free access to any closed structure in Azerbaijan.

