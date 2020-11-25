Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Ruling bloc MP Varazdat Karapetyan quits parliament as he assumes duties of commercial rep. in China

Ruling bloc MP Varazdat Karapetyan quits parliament as he assumes duties of commercial rep. in China

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker Varazdat Karapetyan from the ruling My Step faction has tendered his resignation because he is assuming the duties of Armenia’s Trade Representative in China from December 4th.

“Now, more than ever, Armenia needs new ties, markets, opportunities and new investments,” he said in a statement announcing his resignation as Member of Parliament.

“Dear people of Gegharkunik, continue sending me questions and issues of concern. I will try to maximally contribute to their resolution,” he said, addressing his constituents.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey 16:28, 11.21.2020
Viewed 5005 times
German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey

Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus 17:06, 11.20.2020
Viewed 3002 times
Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus

Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan 12:19, 11.21.2020
Viewed 2889 times
Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan

Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert 13:34, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2792 times
Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert

Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia 18:21, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2777 times
Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration