Ruling bloc MP Varazdat Karapetyan quits parliament as he assumes duties of commercial rep. in China

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker Varazdat Karapetyan from the ruling My Step faction has tendered his resignation because he is assuming the duties of Armenia’s Trade Representative in China from December 4th.

“Now, more than ever, Armenia needs new ties, markets, opportunities and new investments,” he said in a statement announcing his resignation as Member of Parliament.

“Dear people of Gegharkunik, continue sending me questions and issues of concern. I will try to maximally contribute to their resolution,” he said, addressing his constituents.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan