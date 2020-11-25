Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Armenian PM continues meetings with business community representatives

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan continues meetings with the business community representatives aimed at discussing issues relating to the restoration of Armenia’s economic activity and investment climate, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Today the Prime Minister received Director General of the Armenian Electric Networks CJSC Karen Harutyunyan, Gazprom Armenia CJSC Chairman of the Board-General Director Hrant Tadevosyan, RENSHIN construction-investment company General Director Eduard Marutyan, Nushikyan Association founder chairman Garegin Nushikyan.

Issues relating to the strengthening of the government-business ties, ensuring the continuation of investment programs, restoring the economic optimism were discussed.

Concrete agreements were reached based on the meeting results.

