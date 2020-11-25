Armenia’s economic activity index declines 6.7% in 10 months

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index has declined 6.7% in January-October 2020 compared to January-October 2019, according to the data released by the Statistical Committee.

Industrial production volume grew 0.5%. The construction volume declined 13.3%. 12.5% decrease was registered in the trade turnover, and the volume of service has dropped 12.8%.

Consumer price index grew 0.9%.

Electricity production increased 1.7%.

Decline was also registered in external trade turnover volumes – 11.4%. The export decreased 4.4% and the import -14.9%.

