Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Armenia’s economic activity index declines 6.7% in 10 months

Armenia’s economic activity index declines 6.7% in 10 months

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s economic activity index has declined 6.7% in January-October 2020 compared to January-October 2019, according to the data released by the Statistical Committee.

Industrial production volume grew 0.5%. The construction volume declined 13.3%. 12.5% decrease was registered in the trade turnover, and the volume of service has dropped 12.8%.

Consumer price index grew 0.9%.

Electricity production increased 1.7%.

Decline was also registered in external trade turnover volumes – 11.4%. The export decreased 4.4% and the import -14.9%.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey 16:28, 11.21.2020
Viewed 4988 times
German lawmakers propose to impose arms embargo on Turkey

Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus 17:06, 11.20.2020
Viewed 2991 times
Former First Lady Rita Sargsyan passes away from coronavirus

Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan 12:19, 11.21.2020
Viewed 2867 times
Turkey sends troops to Azerbaijan

Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert 13:34, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2785 times
Turkey understands military actions against Armenia would mean Russian-Turkish war – expert

Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia 18:21, 11.18.2020
Viewed 2773 times
Ara Ayvazyan appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration