Artsakh FM receives ICRC delegation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. On November 24, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received a delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) headed by Mr. Pascal Hundt, Senior Representative of the ICRC, the Artsakh MFA told Armenpress.

Issues related to the withdrawal of the bodies of Armenian servicemen killed as a result of the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression unleashed against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27, the fate of the missing and the release of prisoners of war and hostages were discussed at the meeting.

In this context, Masis Mayilian noted the importance of the earliest possible implementation of measures in these areas.

At the end of the meeting, Mr. Pascal Hundt informed about the humanitarian aid that the ICRC Office in Artsakh, in cooperation with the state bodies of the republic, is providing to the civilian population to meet their urgent needs.