Pashinyan sees need for complete resumption of NK negotiation process

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sees need for complete resumption of the negotiation process of Nagorno Karabakh.

“The negotiation process should be restored completely. But at this moment there are more operative issues which must be solved. I mean the complete exchange of captives and detained persons. There is also the issue of missing persons, the exchange of bodies. I think at this stage we should focus on these issues”, the PM said in an interview to TASS.

Pashinyan added that in line with this there is a certain communication also with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

“We are communicating with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. I am in constant touch with the President of Russia. Recently I had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. You know that the United States is in the election process. And I hope that the full working process with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will be restored very soon”, the Armenian PM said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been deployed to the region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan