COVID-19: Armenia reports 1563 new cases, 1969 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. 1563 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 129,085, the ministry of healthcare said today.

1969 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 100,913.

4198 tests were conducted in the past one day.

38 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 2040.

The number of active cases is 25,619.

The number of patients who had a coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 513 (6 new such cases).

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan