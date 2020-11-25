Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Armenian PM believes Russian peacekeepers will stay in Karabakh for over five years

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that Russian peacekeepers will stay in Nagorno Karabakh for more than five years.

“True, five years may be enough to create guarantees of security and stability in the region. But the Karabakh conflict is a prolonged one, so I do not believe that the presence of Russian peacekeepers will be confined to one five-year period. The five-year period is the beginning of the process, there is a possibility of automatic extension. I think that at this stage the most important issue is to ensure stability in Nagorno Karabakh and the region, as well as the security of the NK citizens. I believe and hope that the Russian peacekeepers will act successfully and will really be able to fulfill that mission”, Pashinyan told TASS in an interview.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been deployed to the region. 

 

 





