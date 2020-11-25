Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 November

Agreements on NK conflict settlement holding at current point – Pentagon

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The agreements on complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh, which were reached by the statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, are currently being maintained, and the US side welcomes such development of events, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, has said at a briefing.

“Well fortunately, I will say that there is a peace agreement in place right now in between Azerbaijan and Armenia that appears to be holding at the current point”, he said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian peacekeeping contingent has been deployed to the region. 

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




