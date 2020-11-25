Ex-minister Arayik Harutyunyan appointed chief advisor to PM
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The former Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan has been appointed as chief advisor to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Harutyunyan served as minister since 2018 until November 23rd of 2020.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
