LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-11-20

LONDON, NOVEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 November:

The price of aluminum down by 0.50% to $1985.50, copper price up by 0.54% to $7233.50, lead price up by 0.17% to $2006.50, nickel price up by 1.04% to $16065.00, tin price down by 0.27% to $18790.00, zinc price down by 0.75% to $2768.00, molybdenum price down by 1.08% to $20172.00, cobalt price stood at $32390.00, “Armenpress” reports.

