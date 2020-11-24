Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 November

Armenian FM holds phone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State

Armenian FM holds phone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazyan held a telephone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Department of State, Stephen Biegun congratulated Ara Ayvazyan on the appointment and hoped that the close cooperation between the USA and Armenia will continue.  

The interlocutors discussed the humanitarian aid that will be provided by the USA and the efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration