Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-11-20

YEREVAN, 24 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 November, USD exchange rate up by 6.99 drams to 512.31 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 8.71 drams to 608.83 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 6.75 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 9.09 drams to 684.65 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 163.19 drams to 30310.21 drams. Silver price up by 1.15 drams to 393.74 drams. Platinum price up by 50.14 drams to 15581.71 drams.