ICRC representatives visit Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) visited Armenian soldiers and civilians who are currently in the Azerbaijani captivity, the Armenian Unified Infocenter reports.

The Infocenter said that currently search operations for missing in action and recovery of dead bodies are underway by the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops and the ICRC representatives.

The search operations take place on a daily mode, covering all directions of the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) border.

The Infocenter said the return of captives and the exchange of the bodies is one of the priorities of the government, over which collective efforts continue.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan