Russian, Iranian FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Russian foreign ministry reports.

“The current situation in Nagorno Karabakh was discussed, taking into account the efforts of the Russian side aimed at reaching complete ceasefire in the conflict zone, as well as the necessity of providing humanitarian aid to the civilian population affected from military operations”, the statement says.

An agreement has been reached to continue the dialogue on areas of mutual interest.

